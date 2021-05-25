Brace yourself for a total lunar eclipse aka Super Flower Blood Moon on May 26. Yes, people around the world are excited to be able to watch a total lunar eclipse, although only for a short span of time from the northeastern parts of India, West Bengal, Odisha, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, as per the Ministry of Earth Sciences. But if you are at home, willing to watch the beautiful Super Flower Blood Moon via live streaming, we have your back with the details.

Lunar Eclipse 2021 Date & Time

As per the official statement, a total eclipse of the Moon will occur on May 26, 2021 (5 Jyaistha, 1943 Saka Era). "From India, just after moonrise, the ending of the partial phase of the eclipse will be visible for a short span of time from north-eastern parts of India (except Sikkim), some parts of West Bengal, some coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman, and the Nicobar Islands," reads the official statement. The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 3:15 pm and the total phase will begin at 4:39 pm. Whereas the total phase will end at 4:58 pm and the partial phase will end at 6:23 pm.

Lunar Eclipse Live Streaming Details (How To Watch Super Flower Blood Moon From India)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that you can see the eclipse from the northeastern parts of India, West Bengal, Odisha, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Outside the Indian borders, South America, North America, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, and the Indian Ocean will be able to witness the eclipse, according to news agency ANI. The partial lunar eclipse will be visible for a short span from the north-eastern region (except Sikkim), some parts of West Bengal, some coastal parts of Odisha, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the IMD said. Super Blood Moon 2021 Date and Time: When Is the First Total Lunar Eclipse of the Year? All You Need to Know About the Astronomical Event

Total Lunar Eclipse: Live stream of May 26, 2021, Super Moon Eclipse (Watch Video):

Four Eclipses in 2021

The year 2021 will see four eclipses i.e. two lunar and two solar eclipses in India.

May 26 – Total Lunar Eclipse

June 10 – Annual Solar Eclipse

November 19 – Partial Lunar Eclipse

December 4 – Total Solar Eclipse

The next lunar eclipse will be visible from India on November 19, 2021. It will be a partial lunar eclipse. A lunar eclipse occurs on a Full Moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three celestial objects are aligned.

