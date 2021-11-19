Whether it is a solar eclipse or a lunar eclipse, the time period before the eclipse is considered inauspicious, it is called Sutak. During this time no auspicious work is done. It is believed that starting auspicious work during this Sutak period is considered as a bad omen. For this reason, legends hold some effective rules to avoid the Sutak period. During the eclipse, the inauspicious effects can be eliminated by following Chandra Grahan 2021 Sutak dos and don'ts. Total Lunar Eclipse 2021 Date and Sutak Time in India: When Will Lunar Eclipse Occur? Here’s All You Need to Know About the First Chandra Grahan of the Year.

How is Sutak Calculated?

According to legends, it is very important to have accurate knowledge of the time along with the date of the lunar eclipse. The sutak period starts exactly 12 hours before the eclipse, in case of solar eclipse. Similarly, the Sutak period of lunar eclipse starts exactly nine hours before the eclipse starts and ends automatically with the end of the eclipse.

Chandra Grahan 2021 Sutak Dos and Don'ts

1. Speak less during the sutak period of the eclipse, instead meditate.

2. Do not cook food during the sutak period, if it has been prepared then put basil leaves and keep it.

3. Chanting of Chandra Mantras during Lunar Eclipse with clear pronunciation is considered beneficial.

4. Light earthen lamps.

5. After the completion of the sutak, clean the house and bathe.

6. After the eclipse is over, purify the house and place of worship by sprinkling Ganga water on them.

7. A pregnant woman should not go out of the house during Sutak period. The shadow of the eclipse should not fall on the baby in the womb.

8. According to the scriptures, brushing teeth or combing hair should not be done during Sutak period.

9. Touching the holy idol during Sutak period is considered inauspicious.

10. Do not let negative thoughts or anger enter your mind.

If you don't know what Chandra Grahan is, a lunar eclipse is an astronomical event, when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, and the light on the Moon is hindered. There are three lunar eclipses. A total lunar eclipse, in which the Earth comes right in front of the Earth while revolving around the Sun and the Moon comes in front of the Earth. The Earth covers the Sun, and the Sun's light does not reach the Moon. In the second case, when the Earth partially covers the Moon, it is called a partial lunar eclipse.

