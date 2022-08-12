Perseids meteor showers are all set to light up the night sky this year, which will bring a fantastic treat for the stargazers waiting in anticipation for the grand celestial event. According to the American Meteor Society (AMS), perseids occur in mid-July and go on till late August every year. However, it's only during peak time that these dazzling projections are visible to the naked eyes. During peak time, the meteors become visible when they are about 60 miles from the ground. The primary locations that can observe the bright shooting stars are in the Northern Hemisphere. While the peak time for Perseids 2022 is said to be on August 12-13, here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch the glittery stars in the night sky. Details of Perseids 2022 date in India & live streaming online details are given below.

Perseids 2022 have become active since July 17 and will continue till August 24. These blazing meteor showers are associated with the comet Swift-Tuttle, which passed the Earth in 1992, leaving behind debris in the form of bits of ice and rocks. Perseids are caused when the Earth passes through this debris, and it peaks when the Earth passes through the densest and the dustiest area. The meteors are called perseids because their hailing point lies in the constellation Perseus. Though the constellation is not the exact source of the meteors, it helps the viewers to find the right direction on the peak night of the shower. As all the astrophiles wait to witness the lustrous meteor trails in the Northern Hemisphere, Perseids 2022 won't be that visible due to the full moon illuminating the sky on the same night. The moonshine is likely to faint during the bright meteor showers on August 12-13. However, the perfect solution to witness Perseids 2022 is to watch the event's live stream and become a part of the stargazing night while seated at home. Below, find details about the online streaming of Perseids 2022! Sturgeon Moon 2022 Live Streaming Online: Know Date, Time, Visibility, Meaning and Significance of the Last Supermoon of the Year

Perseids 2022 Date in India & Live Streaming Details

It is expected that the people will be able to gaze at the peak of the Perseids meteor shower from August 11 to August 13. The Virtual Telescope project will run a live stream of Perseids 2022 on its YouTube channel to help viewers get to see the incredible celestial event. The live streaming started at 07:00 am on August 11, 2022. The live feed began two days earlier to let their satellite appear below the horizon, giving a view of a good number of meteors to all the shooting star lovers. Debris of Long March 5B, China’s Largest Rocket, Re-enters Over Indian Ocean, Confirms US Space Command (Watch Video)

Watch Live Streaming of Perseids 2022 Below:

It will be an absolute treat for all the gazers who will get to view the annual celestial event of the Perseids meteor shower through an online platform. The best meteor shower is expected to peak in mid-August with a maximum of 100 meteors per hour, shooting at a velocity of 39 kilometres per second. Join the live event and get to see the spectacular meteor showers on August 12, Friday and August 13, Saturday.

