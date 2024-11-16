New Delhi, November 16: Snapchat announced new location sharing features coming to Family Centre, its in-app hub that provides parents with tools and resources to manage their children’s accounts. The update seems to improve family communication and safety by offering a way for parents to keep track of their teens’ whereabouts through the app.

The new Snap Map location sharing features in the Family Centre will make it easier for families to keep in touch when they're out. Every month, over 350 million people use Snap Map to share their whereabouts with friends and family, which helps them stay safe while moving. Families can quickly check in with each other and feel more connected, even when they're apart with these updates. Elon Musk-Run X To Soon Add 6 New Fall, Thanksgiving Themed App Icons on iOS.

Parents can already see some of their teenager's privacy and safety settings in the Family Centre. Soon, parents will also be able to view the location-sharing choices their teen has made. Parents will be able to see which friends their teens share their locations with Snap Map. It will help families to decide which location-sharing options are most suitable for them and it will give parents a better understanding of how their teens are using the app for online safety.

How to Share Location Through Family Centre on Snapchat

Parents and caregivers can now ask their teenagers to share their live location using a new button in the Family Centre, which is available right now. It is also simple for parents to share their own location in return. The feature will help to keep everyone in the family informed about each other’s whereabouts. Google Introduces Gemini AI Image Generator to Docs; Check Details and Know How To Use It.

Soon, families will be able to set up travel notifications in the Family Centre. It will allow them to choose up to three specific locations on the Snap Map. When a family member arrives at or leaves one of these locations, parents will receive an alert.

