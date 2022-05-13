Sony PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be made available for pre-order today in India at 12 noon. A couple of days ago, the company announced the PS5 restock on the Sony Center website. Interested customers will be able to get their hands on the gaming console through Amazon India, Flipkart, ShopatSC, Croma, Vijay Sales, etc. Like last month, Sony India will offer a bundled Gran Turismo 7 game CD with the PS5 standard edition. Sony PS5 To Be Available for Pre-Order in India on May 13, 2022.

PS5 Digital Edition costs Rs 39,990, whereas the standard edition retails at Rs 49,990. As a part of pre-order offer, Sony will be offering a combination of PS5 and Gran Turismo 7 at Rs 54,490. Customers will also be able to avail low cost EMI starting at Rs 8,331 for PS5 and Rs 6,665 for PS5 Digital Edition.

Sony PS5 (Photo Credits: ShopatSC)

PS5 will be available in limited quantities, so expect the units to be sold out within minutes. Here are a few tricks to buy PS5 during restock.

1. Make sure you have a steady broadband connection at home.

2. Do not rely on just one store. Try to book the gaming console across multiple platforms in order to increase your chances.

3. Save your payment information on retail websites ahead of the pre-booking time.

3. Ask your friends, relatives and family members to pre-book the console for you.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2022 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).