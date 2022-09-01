Sony Xperia 5 IV is now official in select countries. The handset will be made available for purchase in mid-late September this year in Europe. In the Us, the handset will be available for pre-booking starting today. The sale will commence by the end of October in the US. It will be offered in black and green colours. Sony Xperia 1 IV Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

Sony Xperia 5 IV sports a 6.1-inch OLED display OLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2520x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Enhanced by technology from Alpha featuring 120 fps slow-motion video, quality photos in low light, and professional recording with Music Pro, embrace everyday creativity with Xperia 5 IV.https://t.co/FMSkvC9ie7#Sony #Xperia #SonyXperia #Xperia5IV #ProductAnnouncement — Sony | Xperia (@sonyxperia) September 1, 2022

For optics, the handset sports a 12MP primary lens, a 12MP secondary shooter and a 12MP camera. Upfront, there is a 12MP selfie snapper.

The Xperia 5 IV packs a 5,000mAh battery with adaptive charging support, which is claimed to charge the smartphone up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2, A-GPS, 5G and 4G LTE connectivity. Coming to the pricing, Sony Xperia 5 IV is priced at EUR 1,049 in Europe. In the UK, the handset costs GBP 949 and $1000 in the US.

