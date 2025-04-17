New Delhi, April 16: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with top executives of Elon Musk’s Starlink here on Wednesday to discuss the company’s investment plans for India.

"Met a delegation from Starlink, comprising Vice President Chad Gibbs & Senior Director, Ryan Goodnight. Discussions covered Starlink's cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships & future investment plans in India," Goyal said on X after the meeting. Starlink India Launch Date: When Will Elon Musk’s Company Rollout Its Satellite Internet Services in India? Check Expected Timeline, Plan Price and Other Details.

Piyush Goyal Meets Starlink Officials

Met a delegation from @Starlink, comprising of Vice President Chad Gibbs & Senior Director, Ryan Goodnight. Discussions covered Starlink's cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships & future investment plans in India. pic.twitter.com/mX66Y6Ltsn — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 16, 2025

The meeting comes against the backdrop of domestic telecom majors such as Airtel being in touch with the US company for the possible launch of satellite telecom services in India. Vodafone Idea has also said that it is in talks with Starlink to provide satellite communication services in India.

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has stated that India needs satellite internet, especially in its rural areas. The minister is of the view that there are many remote corners of the country where you cannot take fibre or mobile connectivity. Consequently, satellite internet can help ensure 100 per cent coverage.

Emphasising the complementary — and not competitive — role played by these services, Scindia said India was committed to offering consumers terrestrial, fibre, as well as satellite communications.

He also highlighted that if natural disasters destroy telecom towers and fibre networks, satellite communications can play a crucial role in filling the gap during an emergency. Starlink is yet to secure a regulatory license to start operations in India and is awaiting the government’s new rules on spectrum pricing. ‘Stop Starlink Deal’: CPI(M) Raises National Security Concerns, Opposes Jio and Airtel’s Deal With Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Scindia has also said that any company can apply for a licence provided it meets the country’s regulations. Starlink is owned by SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk. Starlink is a satellite internet service that aims to provide high-speed internet access to users worldwide. SpaceX is the first private company to have delivered astronauts to and from the International Space Station, It has also completed an all-civilian crew mission to orbit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2025 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).