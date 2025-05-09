Cupertino, May 9: Apple has started working on its smart glasses after it launched the Vision Pro headset. Apple smart glasses are reportedly under development and when launched, the product will take on Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses. It is said that Apple will begin mass production of its smart glasses by late 2026 or 2027. On the other hand, Meta AI glasses have already dominated over 60% of the market with features like a built-in camera and artificial intelligence integration.

According to new reports, Apple lost the wearable market for its Apple Watches with the rise of Huawei smart watches. Now, Apple is shifting its focus to more wearable products like smart glasses and taking on Meta. Apple and Meta are already rivals in the AR-VR headset market. Mark Zuckerberg said that smart glasses were the way to interact with the surrounding world while getting help from AI.

Apple Smart Glasses: What to Expect?

Reports have highlighted that Apple' smart glasses will be powered by a custom chips, similar to the Apple smart watches. It is said that the chip could handle multiple cameras, suggesting they could come with more than one lens. According to previous reports, Apple may try to add features similar to those included in the Ray-Ban Meta AI smart glasses.

Apple smart glasses may include cameras, a built-in microphone, speakers and a lightweight design. It is expected that the device will be affordable for customers. Moreover, the reports have suggested that just like Meta AI integration in Meta's smart glasses, Apple may integrate Siri's conversational AI capabilities into its product. This could help the users execute multiple tasks by talking to the Siri assistant.

Apple's upcoming smart glasses may help its users perform tasks, interact with content, and navigate apps using Siri. As Apple is constantly improving its Visual Intelligence system, it could be introduced in the device to offer real-time information about the world around the users.

