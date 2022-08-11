Tecno Mobile officially launched the Camon 19 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The company's latest offering will be made available for purchase starting August 12, 2022, via retail stores. It will be offered in cedar green and eco-black colour options. Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed for August 10, 2022.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Tecno)

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G gets a 6.8-inch FHD+ LTPS display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset gets a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary lens and two 2MP shooters. Upfront, there is a 16MP camera for selfies.

Much awaited TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G is here ! A wonder of technology with its Industry first 64MP camera that has RGBW + (G+P) Lens which lets you capture amazing Night Portraits, Ultra fast 5G speed , 0.98mm slimmest bezel and much more. pic.twitter.com/Ws87aQAKo4 — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) August 10, 2022

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G LTE, OTG, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0 and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 21,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2022 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).