Tecno Spark 9T is all set to go on sale in India at midnight. The handset was launched in the country last month, and it will be made available for sale via the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2022. Customers purchasing the device will get a 10 percent discount using SBI credit cards. Tecno is also running a quiz offering Rs 500 as Amazon Pay balance. Tecno Spark 9 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched in India.

Tecno Spark 9T sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ punch-hole display, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage. For optics, the smartphone gets a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP snapper and an AI lens.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, Tecno Spark 9T is priced at Rs 9,299 for the 4GB + 64GB internal storage.

