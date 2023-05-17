Delhi, May 17: The 2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V has been launched in the Indian market. It gets several updates over its processor. The price starts at Rs 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The top-end Pro model comes at Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new model comes in multiple colour options - Matte Nexus Blue, Polestar Blue, and Sports Red with Black elements. It features a brand-new headlight unit with an ‘H’ LED signature and two low-beam projectors. Additional features include updated switchgear, windscreen, and knuckle guards. Toyota Yaris Cross SUV Breaks Cover in ASEAN Markets; Is It Coming to India?

The 2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V also gets instant fuel efficiency readings and three ABS modes (Road, Off-Road, and Rally). It is powered by a 199.6cc single-cylinder engine that offers 19.1 bhp of power and 17.35 Nm of torque. The new bike is E20, OBD-II Compliant. It weighs just 158 kg. Honda Elevate SUV World Premiere Date Officially Announced; Here’s All the Key Details of the Upcoming SUV.

The base variant gets 220mm ground clearance, long-travel (190 mm front and 170mm rear) conventional telescopic front suspension, mono-shock rear suspension, 21-inch front wheels, 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, and A/T tyres from Ceat.

