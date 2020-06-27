Everyone is aware about the on-going pandemic across the world because of the Chinese originated virus called Coronavirus. The world is facing a lot of troubles due to this pandemic. People across the world have started a unique protest to ban Chinese products.

Since a smartphone became everyone’s needs, we also use a lot of Chinese apps on our smartphones. In an urge of removing Chinese apps from the smartphones, you must be aware about the alternatives to those apps. Here, we have prepared the list of the Best Alternatives to Popular Chinese Apps on the App Store.

The following apps suit all types of Android users who have been using different set of Chinese apps on their devices. Let’s get on to the list to know more about these apps now!

Top Alternatives to Popular Chinese Apps on the Play Store

UC Browser

UC Browser is undoubtedly the most popular mobile web browser app as it offers fastest download speed. Most budget Android users do prefer to use this app instead of other popular apps. If you want to get rid of this browser app from your Android device, then the best and most suitable alternative to UC Browser app is Google Chrome.

Google Chrome is everyone’s favorite web browser which is also available for Android and iOS platform through its mobile app. You can simply install the Google Chrome app to replace the existing UC Browser from an Android device. It is for free and gives you the best of web browsing experience with super-faster download speed.

TikTok

TikTok indeed is an innovative app that most Android users use to stay entertained. If you use TikTok just for watching funny videos or creative videos, then there’s an alternative app called YouTube. Everyone knows about YouTube as it comes pre-installed on Android devices.

You can also make use of a popular third-party online streaming app called CyberFlix TV. You can grab CyberFlix TV APK here to watch your favorite movies online on an Android device. TikTok has been banned in many countries across the world as it violates some rules and regulations and also being a Chinese app.

BeautyPlus

BeautyPlus is a make-up or we can say photo editor app with millions of downloads on Android platform. The app is quite useful as it converts an ordinary image into a creative and professional photograph which is why it is loved by almost every Android user. You can try out an alternative to this app called PicsArt.

PicsArt gives you a full freedom of making over your photographs into creative work. The app is loaded with a ton of features and photo-editing tools with quick filters to convert your photo instantly. The app is there for free and you can download it now to replace the existing Chinese app called BeautyPlus.

Kwai

Just like TikTok, Kwai is the world’s second most popular video sharing platform. The app is used by millions of Android users as it lets them create a unique video by dubbing voice of others. You can unleash your creativity on this platform as it lets you make use of plenty of useful tools.

People also use this app for entertainment purpose. If you love to watch videos, movies and TV Shows online, then you can go for the ShowBox app. The app is there with thousands of movies, TV Shows and more to stay entertained on an Android device.

Kwai app is for free but since you are looking for an alternative, you can go with the app called Snapchat or Instagram which also offers kind of the same interface with filters and more to use on an Android device. Instagram and Snapchat offer Stories feature, Videofeeds, photo-sharing platform and much more. Try out these standard social networking cum photos and videos sharing apps now!

VigoLive

VigoLive is yet another popular broadcasting app. VigoLive lets you earn money by becoming a popular broadcaster or you can also try out various methods to earn money through the platform. The app is banned in many countries just because of the violations of the rules and regulations. However, in many Asian countries including India, the app is loved by millions of people who make use of it on their Android smart devices on a daily basis.

The majority of Android users use this app for entertainment purpose only. Android users can now easily watch movies and tv shows online or can broadcast their videos. You can try out various free options when it comes to movie apps for Android platform.

VigoLive’s best alternative present on the Play Store is Periscope. Periscope is a US-based broadcasting app. The app is one of the most popular ones in the market as it is loaded with hundreds of useful tools and features that lets you use the platform for broadcasting things or for entertaining yourself.

App Lock

App Lock is a popular security app for Android device. The app is pretty much used by every Android user to keep an extra layer of security on their Android devices. Many of you might not aware about the app’s origin. Yes, App Lock is a Chinese app.

The best alternative to this security app is Norton App Lock. Norton App Lock is the most reliable and easy-to-use security app for Android users. The app lets you use either a password or a pattern to safeguard your device. You can also lock down individual apps using the same app. You don’t need to use an alternative app to lock an individual app with a passcode or pattern.

Norton App Lock is highly customizable one as it lets you customize the app as per your needs. It also prevents your device from unwanted pocket-dials by keeping the main screen locked down. It’s a free-to-use app which is available on the Play Store for Android smartphone and tablet users.

CamScanner

CamScanner is yet another popular app on both the platforms, Android and iOS. The app lets you scan a document and prepares a PDF file instantly. The same app comes with a lot of customization options to customize your docs for scanning. You can easily take a photo of something and create a sharable document file within the app.

Apart from quick-creation of the files, you can instantly share it with others using the Share button. The share button allows users to share the recently created doc file through various options. The app is receiving over 500,000 registration every day which shows how popular it is!

Well, CamScanner is also a Chinese app. If you want to replace it with a non-Chinese app, then AdobeScan is the best option for you. The app is an official Adobe Scanning app for students and professionals to scan documents using an Android device. It is also a free-to-use app that comes with some premium-purchasable features.

Final Words:

The majority of the world’s people are boycotting Chinese-made products. Since a mobile phone is everyone’s daily need, they have started it by uninstalling the existing Chinese Apps from their Android devices.

The above list contains the best alternatives to popular Chinese apps. The list includes all types of apps such as a web browser app, a document scanner app, video sharing apps, video broadcasting apps and many more. Explore the list and replace the Chinese apps from your Android device now!