Washington, June 18: Donald Trump's new mobile service venture, Trump Mobile, was launched recently at Trump Tower in Manhattan. Trump Mobile also unveiled a "made in America" smartphone called 'Trump T1 Phone 8002' along with a mobile monthly subscription plan costing USD 47.45. The company said it would launch the phone in the United States at the end of the year. TA's new report claims that the Trump T1 Phone 8002 will be manufactured in China despite claims being made in the US.

This year, after announcing tariffs on various countries, US President Donald Trump told Apple and Samsung to start manufacturing in the United States and stop production in India. Trump threatened these companies with 25% tariffs if they did not comply. SpaceX President and Chief Gwynne Shotwell Appreciated India for Granting Starlink License: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

According to a report by CNBCTV18, despite the Trump Organisation's shifting claims about manufacturing in America and launching "patriotic branding and Trump tower debut," the Trump Phone would not be made locally in the country. The Trump T1 Phone 8002, costing USD 499 (around INR 43,000), was unveiled with a triple camera setup on the rear.

The smartphone, which will arrive at the end of 2025, will offer 12GB RAM and 256GB storage with expansion via microSD card, AI Face Unlock, a 5,000mAh battery with 20W PD fast-charging, a 50MP+2MP+2MP rear camera, and a 16MP selfie camera. It will also have a 6.8-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Trump T1 Phone 8002 Made in China, Not USA

CNBCTV18 cited that Francisco Jeronimo, the Vice President of International Data Corp, said, "There is no way the phone was designed from scratch, and there is no way it is going to be assembled in the US or completely manufactured in the US." He said it was "completely impossible" for the United States to manufacture smartphones domestically.

The report cited Counterpoint Research, which said the Trump T1 Phone would likely be built by a Chinese ODM (original design manufacturer). During a podcast interview, Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, mentioned that the Trump phones would "eventually" be made in the US and highlighted, "We have to bring manufacturing back here." He also emphasised that the early units would be made in America. TECNO POVA 7 Series Teased With Wireless Charging and Triangle Camera Design, Launching Soon.

Counterpoint's Research Director Jeff Fieldhack said that Trump Mobile would likely partner with overseas ODM for the short term. He said that even if the new company could produce smartphones in the United States, it would still have to import parts from other countries. CNBCTV18 also cited a statement from The Verge Editor-in-Chief Nilay Patel, who said that the USD 499 Trump T1 Phone was undoubtedly a "rebranded Chinese Android phone."

