San Francisco, March 21: Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that the micro-blogging platform will soon increase the long-form tweets to 10,000 characters, along with simple formatting tools.

When a user posted, "Genius, @twitter and @elonmusk decision to allow long form content on Twitter is brilliant product design. There will be less click bait type of articles and people staying on Twitter for longer." Government ID for Twitter Blue Tick? Elon Musk-Owned Micro-Blogging Platform Testing ID-Based Verification for Blue Subscribers, Says Report.

Musk replied: "Increasing long form to 10k characters soon, along with simple formatting tools." "And making it much easier for writers to charge subscription fees for premium content." Musk had also said earlier this month that the company will extend "longform tweets" to 10,000 characters. Twitter Down Funny Memes: Netizens Come Up With Hilarious Tweets and Jokes After Microblogging Platform Suffers Outage.

Last month, the company had announced that Blue subscribers in the US can post long tweets of up to 4,000 characters on the platform. Only Blue subscribers can post longer tweets, but non-subscribers can read, reply, retweet and quote tweet to them. Earlier, tweets were limited to only 280 characters, which still applies to non-subscribers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2023 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).