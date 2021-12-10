San Francisco: Micro-blogging site Twitter is testing a feature that would turn its in-app explore page into a TikTok-like video feed. This feature is being tested on both Android and iOS for users in certain countries who use Twitter in English, reports TechCrunch. Twitter Acquires Messaging App Quill, Twitter DMs May Get Major Overhaul.

"We are testing out a revamped, more personalised Explore page to make it easier for you to unwind, find new interests and see what's happening," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted by the tech website as saying.

The company said it is a visual-forward way of surfacing content that already exists on Twitter and it is a part of Twitter's ongoing effort to improve personalised recommendations and discovery across the platform.

The micro-blogging site is the latest social app to see if it can capitalise on TikTok's rapid growth -- the short form video app surpassed one billion monthly active users this year, making it one of the fastest companies to hit that milestone, the report said.

TikTok clones like Instagram Reels, Snapchat Spotlight and YouTube Shorts have incentivised creators to use their platforms and have grown in popularity. Even apps like Netflix, Spotify and Reddit are experimenting with the format.

