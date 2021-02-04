New Delhi, February 4: US Fintech giant, Visa is all set to launch an application programming interfaces (API) that would allow customers to deal in digital currencies. "It will let clients easily connect into the infrastructure provided by Visa’s partner, Anchorage, a federally chartered digital asset bank, to allow their customers to buy and sell digital assets such as bitcoin as an investment within their existing consumer experiences,” the firm said in a press statement on Wednesday. Elon Musk Changes His Twitter Bio to Bitcoin, Boosts Its Price by Almost 20% in Minutes, the Internet Is Losing Its Mind! Check Hilarious Reactions.

“We set out to make Visa the bridge between digital currencies and our global network of 70 million merchants and today we are the leading network for crypto wallets with 35 crypto platforms choosing to issue with Visa,” Visa's Chief Product Officer, Jack Forestell said as per reports. “ We want to extend the value of Visa to our neobank and financial institution clients by providing an easy bridge to crypto assets and blockchain networks,” he added. Four Things to Remember About Purchasing Bitcoin.

As per reports, the fintech through digital asset bank, Anchorage and its partner firm First Boulevard- its partner firm , will initiate a pragramme called Visa Crypto API. Visa aims to cater financial services deal related to cryptocurrencies and stable-coins . Currently, it only provides reward progarmmes offering digital assets instead of cash.

