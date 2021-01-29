An interesting twist just entered to the whole cryptocurrency saga. SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk joined the voices of many crypto proponents today, January 29, 2021, with a simple change in his Twitter bio. If you are wondering what the change is that is making headlines, well it’s just one word—Bitcoin. When the world’s richest man is showing interest in Bitcoin, its price was meant to boost. Much like his previous ‘Signal’ tweet, his change in Twitter bio helped Bitcoin’s price leap higher by almost 20 percent in minutes, as noted by Forbes. Internet is losing their mind! The reactions at Musk’s Twitter bio is insane, and hilarious at the same time.

This week, the stock market was in for some surprise when they witnessed how a Reddit community helped boost the stock of GameStop, a videogame retailer which until last year was planning to shut over 400 stores. This ‘newfound interest’ kept social media users hooked. Entered—Dogecoin, which started as a joke in 2013 is now the 10th most valuable cryptocurrency by market value, and it was only behind Bitcoin. Musk seemingly gave the nod to Doge, after he tweeted a Vogue cover magazine which featured a ‘Dogue.’ Users took that to mean that he was showing his support behind the doge rally. Result? Price surged!

This is not the first time the Tesla owner has expressed his interest in the digital currency. When he changed his Twitter bio to bitcoin, social media went crazy, and the price went high. According to reports, Bitcoin’s price has pumped USD 4,000, rising from USD 32,000 to USD 36,000 in half an hour.

Elon Musk Twitter Bio

Elon Musk Twitter Bio (Photo Credits: Screenshot/ @elonmusk/ Twitter)

He even replaced his pinned tweet, and it now reads, “In retrospect, it was inevitable.” It could be in reference to the growing discontent around stocks, and he has been tweeting about the GameStop phenomenon.

Twitterati Went Wild

Elon musk wrote Bitcoin on his bio and price skyrocketed..@elonmusk please tweet #dogecoin again and let's go to 15 cent 🚀🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/8HhkkPgeU7 — Platinum (@lacedwithfinese) January 29, 2021

Could Be!

This explains part of the reason for the #btc RALLLLLLY..... Muchas Gracias @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/4at2dF95R5 — Brad Laurie (@Brad_Laurie) January 29, 2021

Game Has Begun!

The billionaire has often spoken about Bitcoin. Musk’s endorsement seemed to bump up Bitcoin prices. The bitcoin mention in his Twitter bio means more than 43 million followers could be keen to learn more about cryptocurrency.

