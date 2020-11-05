When it comes to the many different ways that people can pay for items both online and in person, the options that one might have are expanding quickly. From the fact that there are countless banks to get one’s debit or credit card from to simply using cash or even cheques, people have a plethora of ways that they can purchase whatever they want. Even online, there are options to choose from. One of the more popular options in the recent days is bitcoin. If one is new to the idea of cryptocurrency and how it works, then it might seem overwhelming at first to get into it. To buy bitcoin safely, one will want to remember a few different things about it before searching for a place to purchase it from.

1. There Are Online Wallets

Rather than working with a bank account, people who are curious about bitcoin will work with something that is known as a digital wallet, often simply referred to as a wallet. To make use of cryptocurrency, one has to open up an account with a bitcoin wallet brand. Different brands are going to have many features to consider. Some might have a focus on online security so that there is minimal chance of someone getting into one’s own wallet. Other places might put a focus on having a wide variety of cryptocurrencies to choose from in terms of acceptance and exchanges. One also needs to consider the possibility of the wallet’s site being taken down and no longer having access to that cryptocurrency stored within, and if there are any plans on the wallet’s side to help people if that ends up becoming a reality.

When one is new to the idea of cryptocurrency, it can be tough to try and determine which wallet is going to be the most effective for one’s own needs. The most important features to consider are going to be the security of the wallet and how well-encrypted it is, and whether it is going to be used on a mobile device or not.

2. Consider the Trader

Just as there are wallets where the cryptocurrencies are stored, there are also exchanges where one will purchase the currency from. Because there is no physical treasury where coins and bills are produced when it comes to cryptocurrency, one will essentially be trading money in exchange for the currency. These are going to be the best and most reliable ways to buy bitcoin, and even people who are not well-versed in it can get a good understanding of how it works by reading a how to buy Bitcoin guide. Similar to the wallets, there are going to be different traders who have different exchange rates for the cryptocurrency, although the field is going to be competitive so the difference will be miniscule.

If one is planning to be competitive about purchasing bitcoin, there are also many websites that compare exchange rates between different traders, allowing for someone to get a good idea of which trading site is going to be the most valuable for the money. Aside from value, some other aspects to consider when looking at traders include security, performance, and how trustworthy a site is. When first starting out in cryptocurrency, it is always best to opt for security and a good reputation above all.

3. Figure Out How to Pay

Now that one has a good idea of where the cryptocurrency is going to go and also knows where to purchase their bitcoin from, it comes down to a matter of payment. Many traders will accept different kinds of currency as a payment for bitcoin, although one of the most common ways is simply to link a bank account, credit card, or debit card, as this is the easiest to work with. Some major companies are also willing to work with bitcoin exchanges. Keep in mind to always read up on rules, safety, and security before making any exchange for bitcoin. There is no government entity that regulates cryptocurrency, so there is a much higher potential for scams.

4. Always Keep an Eye on Exchange Rates

Arguably one of the most exciting aspects of handling bitcoin is being able to sell it off at a profit. If one is not planning on keeping bitcoin as a form of alternative currency besides cash and cards, then the next best thing that that person can do is going to be to sell it. The exchange rate of bitcoin fluctuates at a moment’s notice, and has the potential to skyrocket within minutes. This makes it important to keep an eye on it if it is going to be sold for a profit. It is important to note how much the bitcoin cost at the time it was purchased so that one can keep track of just how much of a profit an exchange will net.