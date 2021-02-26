Vivo S9 Series pre-bookings are opened now ahead of its China launch. Vivo S9 Series will debut on March 3, 2021. The pre-booking page on the Vivo China website provides a glimpse of the back of the Vivo S9 phones. Also, the company has announced on Weibo that in addition to Vivo S9, Vivo will also launch the Vivo S9e device. Vivo S9e is likely to be a watered-down version of Vivo S9. Vivo S9 Series With 44MP Selfie Camera Likely to Be Launched on March 6, 2021: Report.

Vivo S9 (Photo Credits: Vivo China)

As per the listing on Weibo, Vivo S9 will be offered with a 44MP selfie camera whereas the Vivo S9e will come with a 32MP snapper. The pre-booking page on the Vivo China website showcases the phone in three colour options. Previous have claimed that Vivo S9 is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC and will feature a 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is rumoured to come with a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Vivo S9 (Photo Credits: Vivo China)

On the other hand, Vivo S9e is likely to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC. The device is said to flaunt a 4,100mAh battery with 33W flash charging support. Vivo S9 phone is likely to be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

