Vivo T1 and Vivo T1x smartphones have been launched for the home market. Both the phones come as mid-range offerings from the brand. As of now, both Vivo T1 and Vivo T1x are currently available for pre-order and will go on sale starting November 1, 2021, in China. The Vivo T1 comes in three variants - 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. The base variant is priced at CNY 2199 (around Rs 25,800) while the 8GB+256GB model costs CNY 2399 (around Rs 28,100). The top-end 12GB+256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (around Rs 30,400). Vivo Y33s Gets A Price Hike of Rs 1,000; Now Priced at Rs 18,990.

Vivo T1x (Photo Credits: Vivo)

On the other hand, Vivo T1x has been priced from CNY 1,699 (around Rs. 19,900) for the base 6GB+128GB variant. The bigger 8GB+128GB variant costs CNY 1,799 (around Rs 21,100). Prices for the top-end 8GB+256GB storage at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 23,400).

In terms of specs, the Vivo T1 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top.

For photos and videos, Vivo T1 sports a triple rear camera module housing a 64MP primary sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. It has a 16MP camera upfront for selfies and video calls. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

Vivo T1 (Photo Credits: Vivo)

On the other hand, Vivo T1x sports a slightly smaller 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a resolution of 1080x2408 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20.07:9. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Vivo T1x has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor with a 2MP secondary sensor. It gets an 8MP sensor up front for selfies and video calls. The phone runs on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2021 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).