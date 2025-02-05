Mumbai, February 5: Vivo V50 Pro specifications, design and other details have been leaked online ahead of its official launch expected on February 18, 2025. The upcoming Vivo V50 series is expected to include two smartphones, the Vivo V50 and the Vivo V50 Pro. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared the design and features of its new lineup.

Vivo Global confirmed that its Vivo V50 will be launched with the same design as the Vivo V40, with no notable changes. It will still continue offering the same camera module with Aura Light as the previous smartphone. The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that Vivo V50 will be launched in India in three colours: Titanium Grey, Rose Red, and starry blue with 3D-star technology. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date Leaked; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features

Vivo V50 Specifications, Features (Confirmed)

Vivo V50 will include a 50MP ZEISS main camera, 50MP ZEISS ultra-wide camera, and 50MP ZEISS Group selfie camera. It will allow users to take photos in 23mm, 35mm, and 50mm and many ZEISS-powered bokeh images. The smartphone will come with an IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating, offering better protection and safety in harsh environments. Moreover, Vivo V50 will come with Smart AI features like AI Transcript Assist and Gemini AI chatbot integration.

Vivo has yet to confirm the official chipset, but it is rumoured to be Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. It will feature FunTouch 15 OS. The company also promised that the device would run smoothly for the next five years as it will get four years of updates and five years of security patches. The smartphone may include a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, 90W fast charging, a maximum of 12GB RAM, and 512GB internal storage. Vivo V50 price in India is expected to start from INR 40,000. Google Pixel 9a Price Leaked, Likely To Launch in March 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Vivo V50 Pro Specifications, Features (Rumoured)

Vivo V50 Pro specifications, features and other details have yet to be confirmed by the company. However, it is expected to have the same 6.67-inch display, 6,000mAh battery and likely Android 14 or 15 operating system. In terms of processor, the smartphone is expected to include MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset paired with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. It may include a 64MP+50MP+50MP camera on the rear and a 50MP camera on the front. However, these are just rumours until Vivo confirms them. Vivo has not confirmed about launching Vivo V50 Pro in India or global market yet.

