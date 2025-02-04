New Delhi, February 4: Xiaomi 15 Ultra launch date leaks ahead of its release. As per recent reports, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to be unveiled soon in China. Following its debut in China, the phone is anticipated to be released in India. Xiaomi 15 Ultra will likely feature a Snapdragon processor and may arrive with a massive battery.

As per reports, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to launch in China on February 26 , 2025. Reports also suggest that the smartphone may be introduced globally at the 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC). Additionally, it is anticipated to make its debut in India in March. The smartphone is expected to feature an upgraded camera setup, which is said to include a high-resolution sensor. As per reports, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra price is expected to be around INR 99,999 in India. iQOO Neo 10R Launch Confirmed on March 11, 2025, Expected to Come with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 6,400mAh Battery; Check Other Specifications and Features.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has reportedly been spotted on Geekbench AI, where it is identified by the model number 25010PN30G. Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone might include some premium design and a sleek finish. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to have rounded corners, resembling the design of the earlier Xiaomi 14 Ultra model.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It might offer up to 16GB of RAM and provide storage options of up to 512GB. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is also anticipated to feature a quad-camera setup on the rear. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Breaks Pre-Order Record in South Korea With 1.3 Million Units, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Becomes Most Popular Choice.

The main camera is expected to be a 50MP sensor with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, there will likely be a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, as well as a 200MP periscope lens. The smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery and may support 90W wired fast charging capability. Additionally, the smartphone is anticipated to run on HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15.

