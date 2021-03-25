Vivo India officially launched the Vivo X60 Series in the country. The Vivo X60 Series comprises the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro and the Vivo X60 Pro+. Vivo X60 Series has been introduced as the successor to the Vivo X50 Series that was launched in India last year. The pre-bookings of the Vivo X60 Series will start from today and the devices will be made available for sale on April 2, 2021 via Amazon India, Flipkart and Vivo.com. Vivo X60 Series Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Vivo X60 & Vivo X60 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED curved display with a resolution of 2376x1080 Pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Both smartphones come equipped with a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP main shooter, a 13MP secondary snapper and a 13MP tertiary shooter. The Vivo X60 phone packs a 4,300mAh battery whereas the Vivo X60 Pro is fuelled by a 4,200mAH battery.

On the other hand, the Vivo X60 Pro+ features a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376x1080 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 32MP portrait sensor and an 8MP periscope lens. At the front, all three phones of the Vivo X60 Series come with a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, 5G, 4G LTE and a USB Type-C port.

Coming to the pricing, the Vivo X60 device is priced at Rs 37,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 41,990. Vivo X60 Pro gets a price tag of Rs 49,990 for the 12GB + 256GB model whereas the Vivo X60 Pro+ is priced at Rs 69,990 for the 12GB + 256GB model.

