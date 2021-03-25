Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch the Vivo X60 Series today in the Indian market. Vivo X60 Series will comprise Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+ devices. The virtual launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed via Vivo India's official YouTube and other social media channels. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Vivo X60 Series India Launch Scheduled for March 25, 2021: Report.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo X60 is expected to feature a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is likely to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the device is likely to come equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto lens. At the front, there is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The phone might come packed with a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Vivo X60 Pro device is expected to be identical to the Vivo X60 phone with the same screen and processor. The handset could be offered with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is expected to come with a 48MP main shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle snapper and a 13MP telephoto lens. The Vivo X60 Pro could come with a 4,200mAh battery with 33W charging support.

On the other hand, the Vivo X60 Pro+ will get Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The handset might come packed with a 4,200mAh battery with a 55W fast charging facility. Coming to the camera, it is expected to feature a 50MP primary lens, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 32MP telephoto lens and an 8MP periscope lens. Coming to the pricing, the Vivo X60 is likely to be priced at Rs 39,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 256GB could be offered at Rs 43,990. The Vivo X60 Pro is expected to cost Rs 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Vivo X60 Pro+ might get a price tag of Rs 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model.

