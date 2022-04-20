Vivo, the Chinese phone maker, will officially launch the Vivo X80 Series in China on April 25, 2022. The Vivo X80 Series will consist of Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro and X80 Pro+ models. Ahead of the launch, full specifications of the X80 Pro model have been leaked online by tipster Ishan Agarwal. Vivo X80 Specifications Leaked via Google Play Console Listing: Report.

Vivo X80 Pro (Photo Credits: Abhishek Yadav)

According to Agarwal, Vivo X80 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Coming to the cameras, Vivo X80 Pro is expected to sport a quad rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP portrait shooter and an 8MP periscope snapper.

The handset will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging. Moreover, Vivo X80 Pro is likely to run on Android 12 based OriginOS Ocean.

