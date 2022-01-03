Vivo, the Chinese phone maker, officially launched the Y21T smartphone in Indonesia. The handset is now available for pre-order in midnight blue and pearl white colours. The handset is priced at IDR 3,099,000 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model. The company is yet to confirm the launch of the Vivo Y21T in the Indian market. Vivo Y21T Specifications & Price in India Emerge Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

Vivo Y21T sports a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Vivo Y21T (Photo Credits: Vivo)

For photography, it gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, a 2MP secondary shooter and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

Vivo Y21T (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Vivo Y21T packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

