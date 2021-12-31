On Wednesday, it was reported that Vivo might launch the Y21T smartphone on January 3, 2022. Now, its specifications and price in India have been leaked online. A tipster who goes by the Twitter username of Agarwalji_Tech has shared the image and price of the device. As per the tipster, the smartphone will cost Rs 16,490. Vivo Y21T India Launch Likely To Take Place on January 3, 2022.

The leaked image also shows the back panel of the phone, colours and specifications. Another tipster Yogesh Brar in collaboration with Onsitego has revealed several specifications of Vivo Y21T. In terms of specifications, Vivo Y21T could sport a 6.58-inch FHD+ Halo FullView display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, the handset might feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main lens, a 2MP depth shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there could be an 8MP selfie camera. Vivo Y21T is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options might include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G LTE and dual-band Wi-Fi.

