Mumbai, August 28: Apple has partnered with Reliance Jio to bring RCS messaging to iPhones. The tech giant has taken this step before India's official launch of the iPhone 17 series. Apple has confirmed the launch of its iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max smartphones, as well as the rumoured iPhone 17 Air model. The event is set to take place on September 9, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST.

Apple is rumoured to offer several other updates besides the iPhone 17 lineup launch, such as software updates, details about improvements or upcoming features of Apple Intelligence, Siri upgrades and more. Apple joined Reliance Jio to offer RCS (Rich Communication Services) on iPhones, revolutionising traditional text messaging. Samsung Galaxy Event 2025 Date Announced, Company To Launch Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series on September 4, 2025.

What Is the Difference Between RCS and Texting or SMS?

Traditional text messages only include the option to send messages with alphanumeric letters. It also offers additional perks such as attaching a link or sending ASCII images. However, the users can send multimedia messages via the MMS service. Apple's RCS messaging bridges the gap between these two services and merges them, offering a new way of communication to users. The service is already available to customers across various countries, such as the US, China, the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Spain, and Canada.

What is RCS Messaging Offered by Apple in Partnership With Reliance Jio?

RCS or Rich Communication Services was first introduced in 2007 by a group of promoters under GSMA to break the barriers of SMS and MMS. Apple uses RCS messaging to allow users to read receipts, share high-quality media with others, including photos and videos, get better group chats, share links and communicate effectively with non-Apple devices. RCS messaging relies on mobile data or Wi-Fi to send these multimedia files to other users. Moto Buds Bass OWS Earbuds Launch Today in India; Check Key Specifications and Features Here.

Just like sending SMS, the users can feel safe as it supports end-to-end encryption. Due to this feature, Apple iPhone users can feel secure as it reduces the chances of getting spam and phishing messages. This messaging service will offer functionality similar to WhatsApp, Telegram, and other chat services. It will help Indian users to explore new ways to connect and communicate with each others.

