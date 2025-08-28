Motorola will launch its latest earbuds, Moto Buds Bass, in India with several unique specifications and features. The Moto Buds Bass earbuds will be introduced with 12mm ironless drivers, Hi-Res certification, IP54 rating, CrystalTalk AI for clear communication and 37 hours of playback time. The company also added 10 minutes of quick charging that lets users enjoy three hours of music. The Moto Buds Bass OWS earbuds will be available in two colours - Ice Melt and French Oak. Samsung Galaxy Event 2025 Date Announced, Company To Launch Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series on September 4, 2025.

Moto Buds Bass OWS Earbuds Launching on August 28, 2025 in India

