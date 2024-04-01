New Delhi, April 1: Meta-owned WhatsApp on Monday said it banned more than 76 lakh accounts in India in the month of February, in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Between the February 1-29 period, 7,628,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 1,424,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users, the company said in its monthly compliance report. The messaging platform, which has more than 500 million users in the country, received a record 16,618 complaint reports in February in the country, and the records “actioned” were 22. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Likely To Soon Introduce International Payments and Locked Chats Feature for Linked Devices.

“Accounts Actioned” denotes reports where WhatsApp took remedial action based on the report and taking action denotes either banning an account or a previously banned account being restored as a result. “We respond to all grievances received except in cases where a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket. An account is ‘actioned’ when an account is banned or a previously banned account is restored, as a result of a complaint,” the company said. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Testing New Calling Interface With Minimise Button.

Between January 1-31, the company had banned “6,728,000 accounts”. About 1,358,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users. According to the company, in addition to safety features and controls, “We employ a team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments to oversee these efforts.”

