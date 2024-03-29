New Delhi, March 29: WhatsApp is rolling out changes that aim to improve how a user can use the app for calls. The WhatsApp new feature might includes a useful minimise button for making it easier for users to navigate their phone while on a call without hanging up. This update is part of the latest WhatsApp Beta for Android update 2.24.7.19.

As per a report of English Jagran, WhatsApp is testing a new calling interface with a minimise button. The new interface from WhatsApp is expected to enhance the user experience and is available for those using the WhatsApp Beta version on Android devices. Elon Musk Says Starlink Now Available in Argentina.

WhatsApp’s new interface is anticipated to be designed to make calls more manageable within the app. With the new minimise button, users can shrink the call screen, which will allow them to check messages or use other apps while still talking. The multitasking feature will make WhatsApp calls as convenient as possible. The feature is still in beta testing, which means it's being tested by selected users before it's released to everyone.

Another exciting update from WhatsApp where users can look forward to have the ability to pin more than one message within a chat. Currently, WhatsApp allows for only one pinned message per chat, but with the upcoming change, organising important information will be even easier. This will be especially useful for group chats where lots of messages are exchanged, and key points can get lost in the shuffle. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Likely Developing GenAI-Powered Image Editing Tool Soon for Users, Says Report.

As per multiple reports, WhatsApp is also likely to introduce status update videos of up to 60 seconds and a voice message transcription feature soon for its users. The status update videos feature has been requested by the community and initially this update is expected to be available to Android beta testers using the version 2.24.7.6.

