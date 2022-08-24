Meta-owned WhatsApp is now rolling out the Communities feature for select Android beta users. Earlier this year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced the Communities feature and said that it is in the testing phase. Now, the company has started rolling out the feature to several Android beta testers. WhatsApp Communities lets users create a community by combining several groups. WhatsApp Rolls Out Admin Delete Feature on iOS Beta.

WhatsApp Communities Feature (Photo Credits: WABetaInfo)

According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android Beta version 2.22.19.3 lets users create a community. WABetaInfo has also released a screenshot of the feature, which replaces the camera tab on the top left corner of the app with the communities tab.

Users can create a community with up to 10 sub-groups, while a sub-group can reportedly support up to 512 participants. Users can choose the sub-group they want to join based on their interests. They can also leave the sub-group without exiting the community. In addition to this, users can also report the community if it violates their terms of service. As mentioned above, the Communities feature is available for beta testers and there is word about its release date. We expect the company to roll out this feature to all users soon.

