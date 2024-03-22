New Delhi, March 22: WhatsApp, which is a popular instant messaging platform, may introduce new features that might improve user experience greatly. That said, the upcoming improvements are expected to include upgrades like an option to upload status update videos of up to 60 seconds and a transcribe feature for voice messages.

As per a report of ABP Live, WhatsApp may introduce a new feature update soon, which could enable users to upload status videos of up to 60 seconds. The upgrade is expected in the next couple of weeks meaning that this will be a big boost on the functionality of WhatsApp Status feature. Deepfakes Detection: Meta and MCA Partner To Launch WhatsApp Tipline To Detect Deepfakes in India.

As per reports, WhatsApp's new feature that might allow users to upload longer status update videos is currently in the testing phase. This upgrade from the existing 30-second limit will enable users to share videos without the need to edit or split their videos. Initially available to Android beta testers using the application's version 2.24.7.6, this feature has been highly requested by the community.

This change will let users to get more freedom to express themselves and share longer segment videos with their contacts. This feature has been highly requested by the community and initially this update is expected to be available to Android beta testers using the application's version 2.24.7.6,

As per a report of English Jagran, WhatsApp is also testing a new transcribe feature. The feature will allow users to convert voice messages into text. The feature may be useful for users who may not be able to listen to audio messages or prefer reading text over playing voice notes. Lava O2 With UNISOC T616 Octa-Core Processor Launched in India: From Price to Specifications and Sale Details, Know Everything About the ‘Fastest Smartphone’ in Segment.

The transcription feature is expected to use the on-device speech recognition technology with end-to-end encryption for privacy. When available, users might need to download an additional 150 MB of data to activate the feature. This feature is currently undergoing beta testing and is expected to roll out soon.

