San Francisco, July 2: WhatsApp has launched various new features for businesses and users, including enhanced calling, AI support, and centralised campaigns. Meta-owned instant messaging platform is also reportedly developing new beta features to enhance the experience of its users, such as "Channel Subscriptions" and "AI-Handoff Chat Filter." Once developed, WhatsApp will roll out the beta features to testers soon.

WhatsApp has launched new WhatsApp Business tools today, designed to improve business communication and streamline marketing efforts. According to a post by Meta, these new features would help businesses connect with customers more effectively across other Meta platforms. Elon Musk’s xAI To Roll Out Updated ‘Ask Grok’ Chrome Extension With ‘Translate’ and ‘Fact-Check’ Features; Grok 4 Launch Coming Soon.

Meta announced centralised campaigns, AI and calling during a global Conversations 2025 event in Miami. These features, announced for WhatsApp Business, are aimed at helping growth through an effective marketing strategy across WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram - all in Ads Manager. Meta said that WhatsApp's new business-related features are for small to large companies that can use the same creative, setup flows, and budgets in one central place.

The company announced the expansion of AI support to attract more customers. Business AI on WhatsApp is designed to help businesses make personalised product recommendations and facilitate sales on their companies' websites. Another feature of WhatsApp Business is the "calling and voice" option. Soon, the WhatsApp Business platform will allow larger companies to make and receive voice or video calls for enhanced customer support. This includes live calls, voice messages, and video calls for services like telehealth. These features aim to improve communication and enable future AI voice support.

WhatsApp Beta Features Under Development

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature called "Channel subscriptions" for the iOS platform. According to a report by WABetaInfo, Meta-owned WhatsApp will soon roll out this feature via the TestFlight beta programme in the iOS 25.19.10.75 version to beta users. It will allow the creators to offer exclusive content to paying subscribers. A new filter will also help users view subscriber-only updates more efficiently, enhancing content access and management. RailOne App Launched by Indian Railways: From Live Train Tracking to Booking IRCTC Tickets, Know Key Features of All-in-One Train Travel App.

WhatsApp has also rolled out the "AI-Handoff chat filter" feature for beta users, which has been rolled out for Android 2.25.20.5. The feature helps businesses identify when AI responses fall short, enabling a smooth handoff to human support for better customer service.

