Elon Musk's xAI launched the 'Ask Grok' extension for the Google Chrome browser. Now, the AI company is reportedly working on a new update for the extension. It will allow the users to translate and fact-check using the Grok AI chatbot. The update will be rolled out to the Grok web version soon. Recently, xAI updated the New Chat section in the Grok web version. Soon, the company will announce Grok 4, offering improved features and capabilities. Facebook Camera Roll Permission: FB Asks Users To Allow Access to Users’ Private Photos in Camera Roll for Meta AI To Generate Creative Ideas; Check More Details.

Grok Web to Get Updated 'Ask Grok' Extension Soon With 'Fact-Check' and 'Translate' Options

The "Ask Grok" Chrome extension will soon let you "translate" and "fact-check" texts using GROK, across the web! Hope you'll find these features useful! pic.twitter.com/xCVjtCoWFZ — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) July 1, 2025

