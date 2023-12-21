New Delhi, December 21: Elon Musk-run X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday faced a major outage globally, including in India, with users complaining that they were not able to see any comments, view any profiles, tweets, and others.

According to the outage monitor website DownDetector, over 64 per cent of people reported problems while using the application, 29 per cent while using the website, and 7 per cent with server connection. X Formerly Known as Twitter Down! Netizens Unable to Access X Both on App and Website.

In India, X users in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Patna, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai are majorly facing issues with the micro-blogging platform.

Taking to the platform, many users reported the issues. "Anyone else having problems with Twitter? Glitches? Your own tweets and tweets of others not showing? I also had like hundreds of articles bookmarked to read later. All disappeared. Lol. I’m so mad about that," a user wrote. X Down: Users Unable To Visit Outgoing Web Pages as Elon Musk-Run Platform Faces Outage, 'This Page Is Down' Error Message Appearing.

"Twitter is flipping out on me and not loading on mobile, is anyone else experiencing problems?," another user posted. One more user mentioned, "I can't see anybody's replies right now... am I in Twitter jail? Or is everyone having those problems? Is Twitter down or damaged?"

