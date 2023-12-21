X, formerly known as Twitter, was down as the Netizens are unable to access it on the mobile app and website. According to the Downdetector website, netizens are unable to view unable to load and view tweets. The users are facing problems with loading their tweets on Apple, Android, Windows Phone, Windows, and other devices. According to the report from Indian Express, the platform showed "Welcome to your timeline" instead of loading tweets and over 70,000 reports unable to use the X platform have been detected. Thousands of people using X have been affected by the Twitter outage. X Down: Users Unable To Visit Outgoing Web Pages as Elon Musk-Run Platform Faces Outage, 'This Page Is Down' Error Message Appearing.

X, Formerly Twitter Down! Check Screenshot:

X Down (Photo Credit: Downdetector)

