New Delhi: Phil Spencer, Microsoft's head of Xbox, has revealed a dedicated Xbox game streaming device on Twitter. On Spencer's tweet, the device can be seen on the top of his shelf in the Microsoft office space. It is a small white box with an Xbox Series S-like design that is intended for playing Xbox games over the company's Xbox Cloud Gaming service. Microsoft To Create More Personalised Home Screen Experience for Xbox Users.

As per The Verge, the company first announced to plan an Xbox streaming device last year and it is still working on this streaming console, codenamed Keystone. Keystone will be more like a box or puck-like device that attaches to monitors and TVs. The device is expected to include access to media apps like Netflix and a lightweight user interface (UI) to play Xbox games.

Vault Boy left the shelter and stopped by my office to celebrate the #Fallout25 Anniversary. Congratulations to the @Fallout @Bethesda teams on this major milestone for an iconic franchise. pic.twitter.com/hGoN1sAQRK — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) October 10, 2022

"Now what did we say about putting old prototypes on your shelf boss", the Xbox account replied to Spencer's tweet. Microsoft Unveils Massive Line-Up of New Games for Xbox Users.

Earlier, Microsoft rolled out new experiments to create a more personalised home screen experience for Xbox users. It was focused on making it faster and easier for users to play the games they love and find their next favourite game.

