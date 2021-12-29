Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant, officially launched the Xiaomi 12 Series in the home country. The Xiaomi 12 Series consists of Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X smartphones. All models are available for pre-booking in China and will be sold from December 31, 2021. The company is yet to announce the international availability of the Xiaomi 12 Series. Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Confirmed for December 28, 2021.

Xiaomi 12 Pro (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 12 is priced at CNY 3,699 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants retail at CNY 3,999 and CNY 4,399, respectively. Xiaomi 12 Pro costs CNY 4,699 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs 4,999 and CNY 5,399, respectively. On the other hand, Xiaomi 12X will be available at CNY 3,199 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration. The device also comes in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options, which are priced at CNY 3,499 and 3,799, respectively.

Xiaomi 12 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi 12 gets a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, a 13MP secondary shooter and a5MP snapper. At the front, there is a 32MP camera. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Today, we launched our flagship #Xiaomi12 series in China. Like and RT if you'd like to see this in our global markets! pic.twitter.com/YbQoJaA83P — leijun (@leijun) December 28, 2021

Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ E5 AMOLED screen, carrying a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels. For photography, the handset gets a 50MP main snapper, a 50MP portrait camera and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a 32MP shooter. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The device comes equipped with a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support.

On the other hand, Xiaomi 12X gets the same 6.28-inch display, 4,500mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup as that of the Xiaomi 12 phone. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. All models of the Xiaomi 12 Series run on Android 12 based MIUI 13 OS.

