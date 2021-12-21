Xiaomi 12 Series China launch has been confirmed for December 28, 2021. The company shared a poster of the upcoming flagship series on its Weibo account, revealing the launch date. The phone maker is yet to announce how many models will the Xiaomi 12 Series include. According to a previous report, the flagship series will consist of Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 Ultra phones. Xiaomi 12 Renders, Price & Specifications Emerge Online: Report.

Xiaomi 12 (Photo Credits: OnLeaks X Zoutons)

Xiaomi has already confirmed that Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will come powered by the recently debuted Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The Xiaomi 12X will debut as the successor to the Mi 11X phone and is tipped to get a Snapdragon 870 SoC. For photography, Xiaomi 12 could feature a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary camera. It might sport an FHD+ display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. On the other hand, Xiaomi 12 Pro could also come with an FHD+ display.

Last week, Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro models were spotted on the 3C website, revealing the former might sport a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. On the other hand, Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to come with a 120W fast charging facility. All models of the Xiaomi 12 Series are likely to run on Android 12 based MIUI 13.

