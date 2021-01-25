A new smart band has been reportedly spotted on the Zepp app and it is suspected to be Xiaomi's Mi Band 6. A Geekdoing user 'MagicalUnicorn' has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming band. The tipster has discovered the details of Mi Band 6 on the Zepp app. The Mi Band 6 might get launched this year, however, Xiaomi has not revealed any details of its upcoming band. The suspected Mi Band 6 has been reportedly spotted with the codename 'Pangu' and several new features.

Mi Band 6 (Photo Credits: Logger)

The Zepp app source code leaked information showcases the Mi Band 6 with support for Alexa and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen measurement. Xiaomi's upcoming band is likely to flaunt a 1.1-inch display just like its predecessor Mi Band 5. The upcoming fitness band is expected to come with built-in GPS and a higher resolution than the Mi Band 5.

Mi Band 6 (Photo Credits: Logger)

The Zepp app is for Amazfit/Zepp products and these features might be for the Amazfit Band 6, however, the Mi Band 6 may still carry similar features. Mi Band 6 might come with up to 30 modes including Dance, Zumba, Cricket, Basketball and Kickboxing. The Mi Band 5 was launched in June 2020, so we expect the launch of Mi Band 6 to happen somewhere around June 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2021 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).