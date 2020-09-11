Xiaomi, the Chinese handset maker officially launched the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition in the Indian market earlier this week. Today, the Mi TV 32-inch model is all set to go on sale. The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition will be made available through Flipkart with 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, 10 percent off on Axis Bank Credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition Launched in India at Rs 13,499.

Display-wise, the all-new Mi TV 4A sports a 32-inch screen with a resolution of 1368x768 pixels. Mi TV gets more than 5,000 apps. Users can watch a live cricket match, news or any VOD content directly with 'One-Click Play' mode. Mi's new TV 4A runs on Android 10 based PatchWall operating system.

Mi fans, all-set to grab the #MiTV #HorizonEditon? Get your Mi TV 4A 80cm (32) Horizon Edition at 12PM. Available at just ₹13,499 on https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT, @Flipkart, Mi Homes, and select Mi Studios. pic.twitter.com/uqe5QWUG6o — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 11, 2020

The new smart TV comes with a built-in Google Assistant feature to let users have control over their TV by using their voice. Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch comes with a powerful 20W stereo speakers with DTS HD technology. The New Mi smart TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM & 8GB of internal storage.

Mi TV Horizon Edition India Sale (Photo Credits; Xiaomi India)

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port & a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch is priced at Rs 13,499.

