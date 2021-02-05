Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker officially unveiled a new concept smartphone with portless design and a quad-curved waterfall display. In 2019, Vivo showcased its Apex concept smartphone with the dual-curved display. Xiaomi's new concept phone gets a curved waterfall display on all four sides - left, right, top and bottom. In addition to this, Xiaomi's new concept phone gets a port-free unibody design and a display that covers the entire front panel. Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Reportedly Spotted on the Zepp App, Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

The curved screen allows visual interfaces to flow over the phone's surface like water. The company said the entire frame of the phone is covered by a screen, while its body carries no ports or buttons. As per the company, it has patented 46 self-developed technologies and used 3D bonding process to attach an 88-degree quad-curved glass panel to a flexible display.

Xiaomi Concept Phone (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The handset gets 3rd-gen under-display cameras, eSIM chips, pressure-sensitive touch sensors and wireless charging. However, this is only a concept phone and not sure whether it will be made available or not. This is not the first time that Xiaomi has showcased a smartphone with new display designs. We have seen Mi Mix Alpha concept phone last year with 5G surround display where a display covers the entire body that extends from front to back, a 108MP main camera, a 20MP ultra-wide-camera and a 12MP telephoto lens.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2021 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).