Mumbai, January 12: Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Turbo 5 Max, the most powerful device in its Turbo lineup to date. Redmi Product Manager Hu Xinxin has officially confirmed the existence of the Turbo 5 series, and multiple credible leaks now point to the Max variant as a performance-focused model positioned just below flagship devices in pricing.

Redmi Turbo 5 Max Prototype Appears on Geekbench

A Xiaomi device with the model number 2602BRT18C surfaced on Geekbench on January 12, 2026, strengthening speculation that it belongs to the Redmi Turbo 5 series, likely the Turbo 5 Max or Turbo 5 Pro. The listing shows the device running Android 18 with approximately 15GB of RAM. Redmi Note 15 Price, Specifications and Features.

The prototype features an octa-core processor with CPU clusters clocked at 2.40GHz with four cores, 3.30GHz with three cores, and a prime core at 3.73GHz, consistent with a next-generation MediaTek Dimensity chipset. In Geekbench 6.5, the device scored 2,656 points in single-core and 8,377 points in multi-core tests, placing it close to current flagship-class performance. Screenshots of the benchmark results were widely shared by tech-focused accounts on X.

Redmi Turbo 5 Max Chipset and Performance Expectations

Industry reports, including those cited by Xiaomi-focused outlets, suggest that the Redmi Turbo 5 Max will be among the first smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, built on TSMC’s 3nm process. The chipset is expected to feature a hybrid core architecture for improved efficiency and high-end performance, along with the Mali-G925 GPU, positioning the phone strongly for gaming and sustained workloads.

Redmi Turbo 5 Max Design, Biometrics, and Display

Leaks indicate that Redmi is moving away from plastic-heavy construction for the Turbo 5 Max, opting instead for a metallic frame with a glass back, giving the device a more premium feel. The phone is also expected to feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, a technology typically found in flagship smartphones due to its higher accuracy and reliability compared to optical sensors. The display is rumoured to support high-frequency PWM dimming, aimed at reducing eye strain during prolonged usage, particularly during gaming.

Redmi Turbo 5 Max Camera and Battery

While full camera specifications have not been confirmed, reports consistently point to a large main camera sensor, signalling a focus on improved low-light performance rather than purely high megapixel counts.

Battery capacity is expected to be one of the Turbo 5 Max’s key selling points. Certification listings for the 2602BRT18C model in China’s 3C database confirm 100W fast charging support. Tipsters suggest that the Turbo 5 Max or Pro could feature a battery as large as 9,000mAh, potentially making it one of the biggest batteries ever used in a Xiaomi smartphone, although the final capacity remains unconfirmed.

Redmi Turbo 5 Max Launch Timeline and Pricing

Xiaomi has reportedly confirmed that the Redmi Turbo 5 Max will launch in China later in January 2026, with pricing expected to remain under CNY 2,500, approximately INR 32,300. Other Turbo 5 models, including the Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Pro, may follow in early February. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Sale Begins Today in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

For global markets, including India, the device may launch under the POCO branding, as seen with previous Redmi Turbo models. If introduced in India, pricing is expected to fall in the upper mid-range segment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

