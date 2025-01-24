New Delhi, January 24: Google-owned YouTube has introduced new features for its Premium users to enhance the viewing experience. These updates include higher-quality audio for music videos, faster playback options, and several features for Android, iOS, and web users. Google is said to provide an enjoyable and versatile platform for its subscribers with these changes.

The new features are expected to improve the user experience when interacting with content. YouTube is currently offering eligible Premium members the opportunity to try out new features for a limited time. The initiative is said to allow users to explore and provide feedback on the developments the platform is working on. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Will Soon Allow Users To Share Status Updates on Instagram and Facebook Stories.

YouTube Feature Update

The YouTube feature updates include several enhancements. It includes Jump Ahead for web users, high-quality audio options, the ability to use Shorts in picture-in-picture mode, and YouTube Shorts Smart downloads. The Jump Ahead for Web is a feature available to Premium viewers till February 5. It is expected to enhance their viewing experience by providing control and allowing users to access the content quickly. To use this feature, users should sign up and then start looking forward to an eligible video segment. By clicking on the Jump Ahead button, viewers can skip ahead to the specific content they want to reach faster.

The Shorts picture-in-picture feature on iOS is available till February 19 for Premium users. It allows users to continue watching Shorts while switching between apps. When you switch to another app, the YouTube Short will continue to play in a picture-in-picture window. High-quality audio is a feature available till February 22 for iOS and Android users. It allows users to enjoy music on YouTube with the best audio quality. To take advantage of the feature, watch any eligible music video on YouTube and experience the enhanced sound quality. OpenAI Operator: ChatGPT Maker Introduces AI Agent To Automate Web Tasks; Check How It Works and Know How To Use It.

The YouTube Shorts Smart downloads feature for iOS is available for Premium users till February 19. It allows users to automatically download recommended Shorts to their devices. To use the feature, users should sign up and then navigate to the Downloads section of their You tab. By scrolling down to the "Smart Downloads" section, you will find YouTube Shorts that have been automatically downloaded for offline viewing based on their recent activity.

