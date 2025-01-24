New Delhi, January 24: Meta will soon introduce a new feature for WhatsApp users that will allow them to share their status updates on Instagram and Facebook Stories. Users will be able to link their WhatsApp to the Accounts Centre.

The WhatsApp new feature update is expected to enhance connectivity across Meta's platforms to make it easier for users to share status updates with friends and followers. Additionally, users can log in to multiple apps using the same account, which will simplify the process of managing their accounts. WhatsApp Gets Relief As NCLAT Stays CCI’s 5-Year Ban Over Data-Sharing Practices, Asks Meta To Pay Half of INR 213 Crore Fine.

In 2020, Meta launched the Accounts Centre, which has improved how people can manage their connected experiences across Facebook, Instagram, and Meta Quest. Meta makes it easier for you to control your information across its various apps by bringing many settings together in the Accounts Centre. It helps you to manage your settings more efficiently and also enhances the features available to you.

Meta has announced that it will be introducing a new feature that will allow users to add WhatsApp to the Accounts Centre in the coming months. Linking your WhatsApp to the Accounts Centre is optional and is turned off by default. You can choose to disconnect it whenever you like. As per Meta, WhatsApp messages and calls will continue to be protected with end-to-end encryption.

Since linking your WhatsApp to the Accounts Centre is optional and turned off by default, it can be beneficial for users who want a smoother experience across different apps. The feature is said to make it simpler to share updates from your WhatsApp Status to Facebook or Instagram Stories. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces Redesigned Interface in Communities Tab and Bulk Management Feature for Channels for iOS Users.

Additionally, you will have the convenience of logging back into your WhatsApp account using a single sign-on, so that you can access your accounts more quickly and with few steps. Meta will be introducing more features that will work across its apps for its users. It will include the ability to manage your avatars, Meta AI stickers, and Imagine Me creations in one place.

