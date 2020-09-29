Zohra Sehgal(Segal) has been a fine artist and veteran icon of the Bollywood industry. Today Google dedicated a doodle to Sehgal who has been an inspiration to millions and has had one of the most vivid careers as an Indian actress and stage artist. Today Google pays tribute to Zohra Sehgal with a special doodle. The artwork shows Sehgal dancing and smiling, making a perfect tribute for the legendary actress. The doodle is a creation of Google's guest artist, Parvati Pillai.

Google described Ms Sehgal as "one of the country's first female actors to truly achieve recognition on the international stage." Sehgal has been one of the most celebrated actors and was born on April 27, 1912. She died at the age of 102 in New Delhi and has had an elaborate career that started off as a dancer in choreographer Uday Shankar's troupe. She was also a leading dancer & performed across the world including. "An iconic name, an unforgettable face... be it the dance, theatre, television and silver screen there is no platform that Zohra Segal did not grace with her mesmeric presence in a career that spanned across sixty-years and two continents", writes Google. Check out the beautiful caricature of Zohra Sehgal(Segal):

Zohra Sehgal With Special 'Zohra Segal' Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

Sehgal's acting career was quite versatile. She appeared in movies like Bhaji On The Beach, Him Dil De Chuke Sanam, etc. Her last appearance was in Saawariya in 2007. Among Segal's notable early work was a role in the film "Neecha Nagar" ("Lowly City"), which was released on this day in 1946 at the Cannes Film Festival. Zohra Sehgal has been awarded the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. She received the Kalidas Samman in 2001, the Sangeet Natak Akademi in 2004. She died in a New Delhi hospital on 10 July 2014 due to cardiac arrest.

