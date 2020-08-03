Kabul, Aug 3: At least 13 people were killed and 42 others injured in an attack on a prison in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city that continued on Monday after it began the previous evening, officials said.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the Nangarhar Governor, confirmed to TOLO News that the attack was still ongoing in the prison in the city's PD4 area and so far three attackers have been killed.

The total number of attackers is unknown, but an Afghan commando in Jalalabad said the there may be "over 20". Afghanistan: 31 Taliban Militants Killed, 15 Injured in Retaliatory Attack by Security Forces in Nangarhar Province.

Another informed source confirmed that 700 inmates who fled the prison have been re-captured.

A total of 1,500 inmates were in the prison originally, the source said.

The attack took place at 6.44 p.m. on Sunday after a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle full of explosives at the entrance gate of the prison.

Emal Neyazi, Nangarhar's police chief, told TOLO News that two blasts occurred inside the prison.

According to media reports, the Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility, but there was no official confirmation.

The Taliban has denied their involvement in the attack.

The attack began on the last day of the Eid ceasefire between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).