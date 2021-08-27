Kabul, Aug 27: Afghanistan cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi took to social media to express their sadness over the blasts in Kabul. On Thursday, at least 72 people were killed and over 140 injured in twin blasts outside the crowded Kabul airport. "Kabul is bleeding again (two sad and heartbreak emojis), STOP KILLING AFGHAN PLEASE (two prayers and sad emojis with two Afghanistan flags)," tweeted Khan.

Rashid Khan's Twitter Post about Kabul

Kabul is bleeding again 😢😢💔💔 STOP KILLING AFGHAN PLEASE 🙏🙏😢😢🇦🇫🇦🇫 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 26, 2021

"I express my deepest condolences to my countrymen (who) lost their lives in today's attack in the vicinity of Kabul airport. We condemn such attacks on the strongest possible terms and urge the world to help Afghans get through these tough times," wrote Nabi on Twitter. Kabul Blasts: 2 Explosions Near Airport Rock Afghanistan Capital as Thousands Try to Flee Country After Taliban Takeover, At least 40 Dead; What We Know So Far

Mohammad Nabi's Twitter Post

I express my deepest condolences to my countrymen lost their lives in today’s attack in the vicinity fo Kabul airport. We condemn such attacks on the strongest possible terms and urge the world to help Afghans get through these tough times. #KabulBlast pic.twitter.com/lJP5GKFuAE — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) August 26, 2021

This is the second time Khan has appealed to the world and its leaders about the situation in Afghanistan on social media. The star leg-spinner had tweeted on August 10, requesting the world leaders not to leave his countrymen in chaos. Afghanistan Cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi Will Play in UAE Leg of IPL 2021, Confirms SRH CEO

"Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos, thousands of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed. Thousand families displaced. Don't leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghaniatan. We want peace," wrote Khan.

Rashid Khan's Tweet of Requesting Peace in His Country

Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos,thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed.Thousand families displaced.. Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghaniatan🇦🇫. We want peace.🙏 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 10, 2021

Khan had recently taken Sussex Sharks to the finals day of the T20 Blast after featuring for Trent Rockets in the inaugural The Hundred competition.

