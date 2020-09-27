Yerevan (Armenia), September 27: Amid the rising tension with Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday announced martial law and mobilisation.

Announcing the martial law, Nikol Pashinyan said, as quoted by Armen Press, "Dear countrymen, At the decision of the government, martial law and general mobilization is being declared in the Republic of Armenia. The decision is effective after publication. I call on the personnel attached to the troops to present themselves to their district commissariats. For the fatherland, for victory."

It is to be known that Azerbaijani military forces had launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks on the early morning of September 27. The Armen News reported that the Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. The tanks also bombed schools in Armenia.

What is Martial Law?

Martial law is the imposition of direct military control of normal civil functions by the ruling dispensation of the state. It is imposed in response to a temporary emergency where civil forces are overwhelmed. Normally it is declared in the cases of major natural disasters but also imposed during conflicts. During this period, the suspension of civil law, civil rights, curfews, etc imposed.

